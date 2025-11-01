FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (5-5-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-120)Flyers (+100)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -265.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Flyers matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Maple Leafs, Philadelphia is the underdog at +100, and Toronto is -120 playing on the road.

