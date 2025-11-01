NHL
Maple Leafs vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (5-5-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-120)
|Flyers (+100)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.2%)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -265.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Flyers matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Maple Leafs, Philadelphia is the underdog at +100, and Toronto is -120 playing on the road.