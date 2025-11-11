FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (8-7-1) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: TNT

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-137)Bruins (+114)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Maple Leafs. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +176.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Bruins game on Nov. 11, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Bruins reveal Toronto as the favorite (-137) and Boston as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

