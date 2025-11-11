Maple Leafs vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-7-1) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7)

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-137) Bruins (+114) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Maple Leafs. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +176.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Bruins game on Nov. 11, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Bruins reveal Toronto as the favorite (-137) and Boston as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

