Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Utah Mammoth facing the San Jose Sharks.

Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info

Utah Mammoth (10-7-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-8-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-140) Sharks (+116) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mammoth win (53%)

Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line

The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -210.

Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under

Mammoth versus Sharks on Nov. 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -140 favorite on the road.

