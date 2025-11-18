NHL
Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Utah Mammoth facing the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (10-7-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-8-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-140)
|Sharks (+116)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (53%)
Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -210.
Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Sharks on Nov. 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.
Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -140 favorite on the road.