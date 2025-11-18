FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Data Skrive

Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Utah Mammoth facing the San Jose Sharks.

Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (10-7-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-8-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-140)Sharks (+116)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (53%)

Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -210.

Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Mammoth versus Sharks on Nov. 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -140 favorite on the road.

