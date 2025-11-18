Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 18
On Tuesday, there are five games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a contest between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 17 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.
For a breakdown of all the big games in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.
Kentucky vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: No. 17 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (55.12% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
North Carolina vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Winner: North Carolina (96.01% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-23.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Duke vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 5 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (75.97% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-10.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
