Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 18

On Tuesday, there are five games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, including a contest between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 17 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for every game in the article below.

For a breakdown of all the big games in college basketball today, read our betting preview below.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 17 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 17 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (55.12% win probability)

Kentucky (55.12% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)

Kentucky (-5.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Navy

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels

Navy Midshipmen at No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (96.01% win probability)

North Carolina (96.01% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-23.5)

North Carolina (-23.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: ACC Network

Duke vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 5 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (75.97% win probability)

Duke (75.97% win probability) Spread: Duke (-10.5)

Duke (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

