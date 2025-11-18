Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-4) will look to Luka Doncic (first in the league scoring 34.4 points per game) when they try to hold off Lauri Markkanen (sixth in the NBA with 30.6 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (5-8) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 12.5-point home favorites in the game, which starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -12.5 236.5 -621 +460

Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (83%)

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, nine of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 13 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in seven of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread at home (3-2-0) than it does on the road (7-2-0).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (100%) than road games (44.4%).

This year, Utah is 6-1-0 at home against the spread (.857 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (85.7%, six of seven) compared to away (16.7%, one of six).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic is averaging 34.4 points, 8.9 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Austin Reaves is averaging 28.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 69.2% from the field (third in league).

Jake Laravia averages 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the floor and 50% from downtown (second in NBA), with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Markkanen averages 30.6 points for the Jazz, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Keyonte George averages 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists. He is also making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 7.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3.6 assists. He is making 37.2% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gives the Jazz 7.8 points, 5.6 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Svi Mykhailiuk's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 2.5 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

