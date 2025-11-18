Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-BOS

The Brooklyn Nets (2-11) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (7-7) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 225.5 -490 +380

Nets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (76.9%)

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-8-1).

In the Nets' 13 games this season, they have five wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times out of 13 chances this season.

Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

At home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (3-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-4-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total four times in seven opportunities this season (57.1%). In away games, they have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .429 (3-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over four of six times at home (66.7%), and four of seven away (57.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 27.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 16 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons averages 13.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Nets.

The Nets are getting 15.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Noah Clowney averages 9.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He is draining 34.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Per game, Tyrese Martin gets the Nets 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

