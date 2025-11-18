Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-7) play the Phoenix Suns (8-6) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3.5 237.5 -168 +142

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (51.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread six times over 13 games with a set spread.

In the Suns' 14 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, Trail Blazers games have hit the over 10 times out of 14 chances.

The Suns have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (seven of 14 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Portland has fared better at home, covering four times in five home games, and two times in eight road games.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in four of five home matchups (80%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of eight games (75%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (6-1-1). On the road, it is .333 (2-3-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over three of eight times at home (37.5%), and four of six away (66.7%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 26 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday averages 16.7 points, 5.3 boards and 8.3 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 22.1 points, 5.2 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant averages 18.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Donovan Clingan averages 8.8 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 28.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists. He is also sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Suns are receiving 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

Collin Gillespie averages 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is sinking 38.5% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale averages 11.5 points, 5.5 boards and 3.1 assists. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Mark Williams gets the Suns 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

