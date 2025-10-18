NHL
Maple Leafs vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-0-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-200)
|Kraken (+164)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (63.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -150.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Kraken on Oct. 18, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -200 favorite at home.