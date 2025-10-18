FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Canadiens vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canadiens vs Rangers Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (4-1) vs. New York Rangers (2-3-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-126)Rangers (+105)5.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (56.1%)

Canadiens vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Canadiens are +190 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -240.

Canadiens vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Canadiens versus Rangers on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Canadiens vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -126 favorite at home.

