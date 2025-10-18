NHL
Canadiens vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers.
Canadiens vs Rangers Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (4-1) vs. New York Rangers (2-3-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-126)
|Rangers (+105)
|5.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (56.1%)
Canadiens vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Canadiens are +190 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -240.
Canadiens vs Rangers Over/Under
- Canadiens versus Rangers on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.
Canadiens vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -126 favorite at home.