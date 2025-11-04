FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Mammoth vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Sabres Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (8-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-125)Sabres (+104)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (50.3%)

Mammoth vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Mammoth are +186 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -235.

Mammoth vs Sabres Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Sabres on Nov. 4, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Mammoth vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Mammoth vs Sabres moneyline has Utah as a -125 favorite, while Buffalo is a +104 underdog at home.

