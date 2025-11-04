Mammoth vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Sabres Game Info

Utah Mammoth (8-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-125) Sabres (+104) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (50.3%)

Mammoth vs Sabres Puck Line

The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Mammoth are +186 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -235.

Mammoth vs Sabres Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Sabres on Nov. 4, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Mammoth vs Sabres Moneyline

The Mammoth vs Sabres moneyline has Utah as a -125 favorite, while Buffalo is a +104 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!