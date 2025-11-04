NHL
Mammoth vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4
The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Sabres Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (8-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-125)
|Sabres (+104)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (50.3%)
Mammoth vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Mammoth are +186 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -235.
Mammoth vs Sabres Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Mammoth-Sabres on Nov. 4, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Mammoth vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Mammoth vs Sabres moneyline has Utah as a -125 favorite, while Buffalo is a +104 underdog at home.