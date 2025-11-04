NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 4

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Charlotte Hornets taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (55.82% win probability)

Bucks (55.82% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-4.5)

Raptors (-4.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Raptors -172, Bucks +144

Raptors -172, Bucks +144 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, TSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (50.29% win probability)

Pelicans (50.29% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-2)

Pelicans (-2) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -132, Hornets +112

Pelicans -132, Hornets +112 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Bulls (69.19% win probability)

Bulls (69.19% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-2)

Bulls (-2) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Bulls -120, 76ers +102

Bulls -120, 76ers +102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, NBCS-PH+

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Hawks (51.89% win probability)

Hawks (51.89% win probability) Spread: Magic (-4.5)

Magic (-4.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Magic -174, Hawks +144

Magic -174, Hawks +144 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Warriors (72.36% win probability)

Warriors (72.36% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-11)

Warriors (-11) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -429, Suns +340

Warriors -429, Suns +340 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, AZFamily, Suns+

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.85% win probability)

Thunder (62.85% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Thunder -295, Clippers +240

Thunder -295, Clippers +240 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

