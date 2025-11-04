FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (7-1-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-140)Lightning (+116)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (52.2%)

Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -210.

Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Lightning matchup on Nov. 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +116 underdog on the road.

