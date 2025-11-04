NHL
Avalanche vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (7-1-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-2)
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-140)
|Lightning (+116)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (52.2%)
Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -210.
Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Lightning matchup on Nov. 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline
- Colorado is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +116 underdog on the road.