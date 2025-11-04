FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Jets Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (5-4-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-125)Jets (+104)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (56.1%)

Kings vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -250.

Kings vs Jets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Jets on Nov. 4, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Kings vs Jets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Jets, Los Angeles is the favorite at -125, and Winnipeg is +104 playing on the road.

