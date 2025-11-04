FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-196)Red Wings (+162)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (70.9%)

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -158 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +128.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Red Wings game on Nov. 4, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -196 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup