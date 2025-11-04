NHL
Golden Knights vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-4)
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-196)
|Red Wings (+162)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (70.9%)
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -158 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +128.
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Red Wings game on Nov. 4, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Golden Knights vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Detroit is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -196 favorite at home.