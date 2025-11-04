Golden Knights vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-4)

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-196) Red Wings (+162) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (70.9%)

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -158 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +128.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Red Wings game on Nov. 4, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Golden Knights vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -196 favorite at home.

