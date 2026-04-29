NBA Best Bets Today: NBA Picks and Predictions for Wednesday 4/29/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Magic +9.5

Raptors +8.5

Lakers -4.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons -- Magic +9.5

7:00 PM ET | ORL Leads 3-1

Spread Betting Orlando Magic Apr 29 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Orlando Magic are one win from eliminating the Eastern Conference's number-one seed, and they come to Detroit in the strongest position any three-one-series-leader could ask for. Paolo Banchero has averaged 24 points in the wins and 18 in the loss this series, while adding nine rebounds, seven assists, 1.6 steals, and a block per game. That is a franchise-player performance against the top seed in the East. Franz Wagner's all-around play has been excellent, and he is averaging 18 points in the Orlando wins against 12 in the lone loss.

The Magic are not getting lucky — they are outplaying the Detroit Pistons on both ends.

The Detroit situation is increasingly dire. Cade Cunningham's turnover woes, Jalen Duren's disappearing act, and a lack of bench production have put the Pistons in legitimate peril.

Cunningham is seeing a sea of Magic defenders on most of his drives, leading to gobs of turnovers. His supporting cast — Tobias Harris, Ausar Thompson, and a bench that has been largely invisible — has not provided the secondary scoring that a 60-win team's depth should generate in a playoff series. When Detroit has won in this series, it has been because they forced the turnovers and dominated the transition game. When they have lost, the Magic have out-executed them in both the half-court and in the turnover battle, scoring points off miscues while generating clean possessions of their own.

In this series, we've seen a lot of slow, physical basketball — which should help Orlando keep it close even if Detroit takes it to another level at home with its season the line.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors -- Raptors +8.5

7:30 PM ET | Series Tied 2-2

Spread Betting Toronto Raptors Apr 29 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Cavaliers head home with their grip on the series slipping after the Toronto Raptors won the last two games north of the border.

Donovan Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season, shooting 48.3% from the floor. James Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8 assists on 43.4% shooting. The Mitchell-Harden backcourt is one of the most dynamic scoring duos in the Eastern Conference, and their chemistry — despite being a relatively new pairing after the midseason trade — has been exceptional.

Maybe Toronto's biggest bright spot entering Game 5 has been the emergence of rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who has scored 14-plus points in each game of this series with his minutes continuing to trend in the right direction as Jakob Poeltl has been largely ineffective. Murray-Boyles' physical play, rebounding and scoring in the paint has given Toronto a dimension the Cavs have not fully solved.

Toronto's defense has improved as the series has progressed, holding the Cavs to fewer points in each successive game. The Raps seem to have figured out something on that end, and while their offense isn't always consistent, I think Toronto can score enough today to cover.

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers -- Lakers -4.5

9:30 PM ET | LAL Leads 3-1

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Apr 30 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Game 4 was a seismic course correction for the Houston Rockets. Amen Thompson had a game-high 23 points and seven assists, Alperen Sengun added 19 points and six rebounds, and Houston tied a franchise record for steals in a playoff game with 17, converting the Lakers' 24 turnovers into 30 points in a dominant 115-96 performance that extended their season. It was the Rockets' best start-to-finish showing of the entire series — more complete than anything they produced in the first three games.

The Lakers' Game 4 collapse was total. LeBron James scored just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting with eight turnovers after posting 19, 28, and 29 points in the first three games. Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard — who were each averaging more than 20 points in the series through three games — had just nine and seven points, respectively. The three combined to go 0-for-8 from three. Los Angeles made only five three-pointers after combining for 35 through the first three games.

Kevin Durant is still out for Houston, which makes this road elimination game an even taller task.

The Lakers are 14-6 straight up in their last 20 games against Houston and 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings. Crypto.com Arena has been a fortress in this series — LA went 28-13 at home during the regular season, and the crowd energy at a potential close-out game is a genuine factor.

Game 4 was likely an anomaly on the LA end. They should perform better tonight, and I like them to cover as 4.5-point favorites.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.