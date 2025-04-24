Magic vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 25

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: ESPN, FDSFL, and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics bring a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ESPN, FDSFL, and NBCS-BOS at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is 198.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -5.5 198 -230 +190

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (54.3%)

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

The Magic have 41 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 37 times.

Magic games this season have gone over the point total 42.7% of the time (35 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (51.2%) than games on the road (39%).

This season, Orlando is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (39%, 16 of 41) than on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (fourth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Magic get 9.1 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Magic are getting 9.4 points, 2.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Anthony Black.

Per game, Goga Bitadze gives the Magic 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks (eighth in NBA).

