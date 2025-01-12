Magic vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (22-18) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-21) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 207.5.

Magic vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2 207.5 -136 +116

Magic vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (65.8%)

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Magic have registered a 22-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 36 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total 16 times out of 36 chances this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 36 opportunities (50%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (13-7-0) than it has in road affairs (9-11-0).

In home games, the Magic go over the total 40% of the time (eight of 20 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (eight of 20 contests).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .235 (4-13-0). On the road, it is .526 (10-9-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under 41.2% of the time at home (seven of 17), and 57.9% of the time away (11 of 19).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.1 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.7 points, 3.4 boards and 5.9 assists for the 76ers.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 13.5 points, 5.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paul George averages 16.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.6 assists. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The 76ers receive 10 points per game from Guerschon Yabusele, plus 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Caleb Martin gets the 76ers 9.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

