LSU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Saturday in college football, the LSU Tigers are up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

LSU vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LSU: (N/A) | Louisiana Tech: (N/A)

LSU: (N/A) | Louisiana Tech: (N/A) Spread: LSU: -37.5 (-110) | Louisiana Tech: +37.5 (-110)

LSU: -37.5 (-110) | Louisiana Tech: +37.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

LSU has posted one win against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has but one win versus the spread this season.

Not one of Louisiana Tech's one games has gone over the point total in 2025.

LSU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (96.4%)

LSU vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is an underdog by 37.5 points versus LSU. Louisiana Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and LSU is -110.

LSU vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under

The LSU-Louisiana Tech matchup on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 51.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights

The Tigers had an average implied point total of 33.8 last season, which is 11.2 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (45).

The average implied point total last season for the Bulldogs (30.5) is 23.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (7).

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth LSU vs. Louisiana Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.