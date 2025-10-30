Louisville vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Louisville Cardinals facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Louisville vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Louisville: (-391) | Virginia Tech: (+310)
- Spread: Louisville: -10.5 (-108) | Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-112)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisville vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Louisville has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Louisville is winless ATS (0-4) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Louisville has played seven games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
- Virginia Tech has won twice against the spread this year.
- Virginia Tech is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year.
- This year, five of Virginia Tech's eight games have hit the over.
Louisville vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (79.6%)
Louisville vs Virginia Tech Point Spread
Virginia Tech is an underdog by 10.5 points versus Louisville. Virginia Tech is -112 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -108.
Louisville vs Virginia Tech Over/Under
A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Louisville-Virginia Tech game on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Louisville vs Virginia Tech Moneyline
Virginia Tech is a +310 underdog on the moneyline, while Louisville is a -391 favorite.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisville
|34.6
|49
|21.4
|31
|54.6
|7
|Virginia Tech
|25.4
|82
|29.9
|109
|51.1
|8
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Stadium: Lane Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Louisville vs. Virginia Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.