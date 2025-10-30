Louisville vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Louisville Cardinals facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-391) | Virginia Tech: (+310)

Louisville: (-391) | Virginia Tech: (+310) Spread: Louisville: -10.5 (-108) | Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-112)

Louisville: -10.5 (-108) | Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-112) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Louisville has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Louisville is winless ATS (0-4) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Louisville has played seven games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Virginia Tech has won twice against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year.

This year, five of Virginia Tech's eight games have hit the over.

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (79.6%)

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is an underdog by 10.5 points versus Louisville. Virginia Tech is -112 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -108.

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Louisville-Virginia Tech game on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech is a +310 underdog on the moneyline, while Louisville is a -391 favorite.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 34.6 49 21.4 31 54.6 7 Virginia Tech 25.4 82 29.9 109 51.1 8

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Stadium: Lane Stadium

