Louisville vs South Carolina State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Louisville Cardinals hit the court against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on November 3, 2025 ET in the opener of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Louisville vs. South Carolina State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. South Carolina State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (91.6%)

Before you wager on Monday's Louisville-South Carolina State spread (Louisville -35.5) or total (158.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Louisville vs. South Carolina State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville went 20-15-0 ATS last season.

South Carolina State won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Cardinals owned a worse record against the spread at home (8-9-0) than they did in road games (9-2-0) last season.

The Bulldogs performed better against the spread at home (8-1-0) than away (10-7-0) last year.

Louisville vs. South Carolina State Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville was 65th in the country in points scored (78.5 per game) and 89th in points allowed (69.5) last year.

Last season, Louisville was 47th in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 114th in rebounds conceded (30.2).

Louisville was 148th in college basketball in assists (13.9 per game) last year.

At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced last year, Louisville was 150th and 93rd in the country, respectively.

Offensively, South Carolina State averaged 79.5 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 70.4 points per contest on defense (126th-ranked).

South Carolina State pulled down 32 boards per game (179th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.1 rebounds per contest (27th-ranked).

South Carolina State ranked 57th in the country with 15.6 dimes per game.

South Carolina State struggled in terms of turnovers last year, ranking 17th-worst in college basketball with 13.5 turnovers per game. On the other hand, it ranked third-best in college basketball with 15.7 forced turnovers per contest.

