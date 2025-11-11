Louisville vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Louisville Cardinals (2-0) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on November 11, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (71.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Louisville (-4.5) versus Kentucky on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 175.5 points for this game.

Louisville vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Kentucky went 18-18-0 ATS last season.

When the spread was set as 4.5 or more last season, Louisville (11-9) covered a higher percentage of those games when it was the favorite (55%) than Kentucky (6-5) did as the underdog (54.5%).

The Cardinals sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did in road games (9-2-0) last season.

The Wildcats performed better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than on the road (4-6-0) last season.

Louisville vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville was the moneyline favorite 27 total times last season. It finished 22-5 in those games.

The Cardinals went 19-1 last year (winning 95% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.

Kentucky was underdogs in 13 games last season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.

Last season, the Wildcats won five of their nine games, or 55.6%, when they were an underdog by at least +168 on the moneyline.

Louisville has an implied moneyline win probability of 67.2% in this game.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville was 65th in the nation in points scored (78.5 per game) and 89th in points allowed (69.5) last season.

At 34.6 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds conceded, Louisville was 47th and 114th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 13.9 assists per game last season, Louisville was 148th in the country.

Louisville was 150th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.9) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2) last year.

Kentucky owned a top-25 offense last year, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 84.4 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 315th with 77.2 points allowed per contest.

Kentucky was 63rd in the country with 34.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 239th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Kentucky tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking 17th-best in the country with 16.9 per contest.

Last season Kentucky averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

