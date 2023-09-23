Louisiana vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns facing the Buffalo Bulls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-400) | Buffalo: (+310)

Louisiana: (-400) | Buffalo: (+310) Spread: Louisiana: -10.5 (-104) | Buffalo: +10.5 (-118)

Louisiana: -10.5 (-104) | Buffalo: +10.5 (-118) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Louisiana has one win against the spread this year.

Louisiana and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Buffalo has one win against the spread this season.

Buffalo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

All three Buffalo games have hit the over this season.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (83.3%)

Louisiana vs Buffalo Point Spread

Louisiana is favored by 10.5 points over Buffalo. Louisiana is -104 to cover the spread, with Buffalo being -118.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Over/Under

The over/under for Louisiana-Buffalo on September 23 is 57.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Moneyline

Louisiana is a -400 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +310 underdog.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Louisiana 36.7 47 24 71 55.0 2 3 Buffalo 27 85 44.3 125 54.8 2 3

Bet $5 on Ragin' Cajuns vs. Bulls and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana vs. Buffalo analysis on FanDuel Research.