Louisiana vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Data Skrive
Louisiana vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns facing the Buffalo Bulls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Louisiana: (-400) | Buffalo: (+310)
  • Spread: Louisiana: -10.5 (-104) | Buffalo: +10.5 (-118)
  • Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana vs Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Louisiana has one win against the spread this year.
  • Louisiana and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
  • Buffalo has one win against the spread this season.
  • Buffalo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • All three Buffalo games have hit the over this season.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (83.3%)

Louisiana vs Buffalo Point Spread

Louisiana is favored by 10.5 points over Buffalo. Louisiana is -104 to cover the spread, with Buffalo being -118.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Over/Under

The over/under for Louisiana-Buffalo on September 23 is 57.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Louisiana vs Buffalo Moneyline

Louisiana is a -400 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +310 underdog.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
Louisiana36.747247155.023
Buffalo278544.312554.823

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana vs. Buffalo analysis on FanDuel Research.