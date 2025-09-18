Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-154) | Southern Miss: (+128)

Louisiana Tech: (-154) | Southern Miss: (+128) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -3.5 (-102) | Southern Miss: +3.5 (-120)

Louisiana Tech: -3.5 (-102) | Southern Miss: +3.5 (-120) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Louisiana Tech's three games this season has gone over the point total.

Southern Miss has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Southern Miss has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two Southern Miss games (of three) have hit the over this season.

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (74%)

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Point Spread

Southern Miss is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-120 odds), and Louisiana Tech, the favorite, is -102 to cover.

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Over/Under

The over/under for Louisiana Tech-Southern Miss on Sept. 20 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Moneyline

Southern Miss is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Louisiana Tech is a -154 favorite.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 26.7 77 12.3 27 47.2 3 Southern Miss 31.0 61 25.3 94 56.5 3

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.