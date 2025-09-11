Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the New Mexico State Aggies.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-360) | New Mexico State: (+285)

Louisiana Tech: (-360) | New Mexico State: (+285) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -9.5 (-118) | New Mexico State: +9.5 (-104)

Louisiana Tech: -9.5 (-118) | New Mexico State: +9.5 (-104) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has won twice against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

New Mexico State has one win against the spread this year.

New Mexico State and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (75.9%)

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Point Spread

New Mexico State is the underdog by 9.5 points against Louisiana Tech. New Mexico State is -118 to cover the spread, and Louisiana Tech is -104.

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Over/Under

The Louisiana Tech-New Mexico State game on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Louisiana Tech vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Louisiana Tech is the favorite, -360 on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +285 underdog.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 15.5 118 11.5 32 49.5 2 New Mexico State 20.0 107 8.5 15 52.5 2

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

