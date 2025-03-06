Little Rock vs UT Martin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Little Rock Trojans (18-13, 12-8 OVC) square off in the OVC tournament against the No. 8 seed UT Martin Skyhawks (14-18, 9-11 OVC) on Thursday at Ford Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Little Rock vs. UT Martin Game Info and Odds

Little Rock vs. UT Martin Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock win (65%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Thursday's Little Rock-UT Martin spread (Little Rock -4.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Little Rock vs. UT Martin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Little Rock has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

UT Martin has covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, UT Martin is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Little Rock racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Trojans own a worse record against the spread (5-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (10-6-0).

Against the spread, the Skyhawks have had better results on the road (9-8-0) than at home (4-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Little Rock is 11-9-0 this season.

Against the spread in OVC action, UT Martin is 11-10-0 this season.

Little Rock vs. UT Martin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Little Rock has been victorious in 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Trojans have a win-loss record of 6-5 when favored by -194 or better by sportsbooks this year.

UT Martin has won 26.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-11).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, the Skyhawks have a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Little Rock has a 66% chance of pulling out a win.

Little Rock vs. UT Martin Head-to-Head Comparison

Little Rock outscores opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 69.2 per game to rank 302nd in college basketball while allowing 66.6 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball) and has a +82 scoring differential overall.

Little Rock's leading scorer, Johnathan Lawson, is 235th in the nation averaging 15.4 points per game.

UT Martin is outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +87 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and gives up 71.6 per outing (172nd in college basketball).

Tarence Guinyard's team-leading 16.3 points per game rank him 164th in college basketball.

The Trojans grab 31.6 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) while conceding 32.8 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Mwani Wilkinson is 143rd in college basketball play with 7.2 rebounds per game to lead the Trojans.

The Skyhawks pull down 36.3 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.5 boards per game.

Vladimer Salaridze is 68th in college basketball with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Skyhawks.

Little Rock's 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 325th in college basketball, and the 85.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

The Skyhawks put up 93.6 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while conceding 90.2 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball).

