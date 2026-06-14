Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (42-27) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (34-37)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-120) | TOR: (+102)

NYY: (-120) | TOR: (+102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-1, 3.41 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 4.55 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren (7-1, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Patrick Corbin (2-3, 4.55 ERA). Warren's team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-2). The Blue Jays have an 8-4-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Blue Jays are 4-6 in Corbin's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61.5%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are -166 to cover, and the Yankees are +138.

The over/under for Yankees-Blue Jays on June 14 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (62.7%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 35 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 66 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 33-33-0 against the spread in their 66 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have a 10-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Toronto has a 6-15 record (winning just 28.6% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 70 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-32-1).

The Blue Jays are 34-36-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is batting .270 with 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Bellinger has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ben Rice leads New York with 68 hits and an OBP of .387, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .603. He's batting .291.

He is 18th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .285 with a .359 OBP and 31 RBI for New York this season.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has 83 hits with a .463 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Blue Jays. He's batting .305 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Clement hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .372 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .366.

He is 32nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kazuma Okamoto has eight doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .231.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/13/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/12/2026: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!