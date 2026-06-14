Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (32-40) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-30)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Cardinals.TV

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | STL: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-194) | STL: -1.5 (+160)

MIN: +1.5 (-194) | STL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 5-3, 4.02 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-5, 2.99 ERA

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (5-3) for the Twins and Michael McGreevy (3-5) for the Cardinals. Bradley's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bradley's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Cardinals have gone 9-4-0 against the spread when McGreevy starts. The Cardinals are 5-5 in McGreevy's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.5%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -116 favorite at home.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Cardinals are +160 to cover, while the Twins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Cardinals contest on June 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

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Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 70 opportunities.

In 70 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 37-33-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 27 of the 52 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, St. Louis has a 23-24 record (winning 48.9% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-32-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 62.7% of their games this season, going 42-25-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 66 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Buxton will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .299.

His batting average is 98th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Lee enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Kody Clemens has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .483 this season.

Clemens brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Luke Keaschall has two home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .562 and has 79 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .298 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Walker heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .362 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .288 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has a team-high .400 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .252 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Twins vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/13/2026: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/12/2026: 9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 3/30/2025: 9-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/27/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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