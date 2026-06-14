Turkey vs. Australia World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 13)

Australia vs Turkey Picks in Summary

Turkey Moneyline (-145)

Under 2.5 Goals (-128)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 9 p.m. Pacific Time today, Turkey faces Australia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Turkey vs. Australia

Turkey will likely feel good about their chances to top the group, and if they're going to win the group, they really need to take all three points here -- something I think they'll do.

Turkey has more attacking firepower and enters the tournament in stronger form. Players such as Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Arda Güler, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu give the Crescent Stars a creative edge that Australia may struggle to match over 90 minutes.

While the Socceroos can be difficult to break down, Turkey's quality in midfield should allow them to control possession and generate the better chances.

Australia's game plan is unlikely to change on the biggest stage. The Socceroos are at their best when they stay compact defensively, win aerial duels, and make opponents work for every opportunity.

Turkey may have the superior attack, but Australia has a history of turning matches into low-scoring battles. A low-scoring result feels considerably more likely than a wide-open affair.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.