MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 14
Will José Soriano strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Joey Estes surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Athletics
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Joey Estes (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants
- Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances