Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 14

Will José Soriano strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Joey Estes surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Athletics

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Joey Estes (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants