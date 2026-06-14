Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 14

Will Junior Caminero or Zach Neto hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Wade Meckler (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +3000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games

Colorado Rockies at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +146 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+146 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +148 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 63 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+148 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 63 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +164 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 64 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 64 games (has homered in 25% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants