MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 14
Will Junior Caminero or Zach Neto hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +3000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games
Colorado Rockies at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +146 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +148 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 63 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +164 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 64 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)