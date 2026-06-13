Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 14

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago White Sox. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Max Meyer

Paul Skenes vs. Max Meyer Records: Pirates (35-35), Marlins (35-35)

Pirates (35-35), Marlins (35-35) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.50%

60.50% Marlins Win Probability: 39.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SDPA

MASN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Walker Buehler

Trevor Rogers vs. Walker Buehler Records: Orioles (34-37), Padres (35-33)

Orioles (34-37), Padres (35-33) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.58%

50.58% Padres Win Probability: 49.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SEAM

NATS and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Emerson Hancock

Miles Mikolas vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Nationals (35-35), Mariners (37-34)

Nationals (35-35), Mariners (37-34) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.77%

58.77% Nationals Win Probability: 41.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Will Warren

Patrick Corbin vs. Will Warren Records: Blue Jays (34-37), Yankees (42-27)

Blue Jays (34-37), Yankees (42-27) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.49%

61.49% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and ARID

CINR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Zac Gallen

Andrew Abbott vs. Zac Gallen Records: Reds (32-36), Diamondbacks (35-34)

Reds (32-36), Diamondbacks (35-34) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.51%

55.51% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and BravesVsn

WPIX and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Bryce Elder

Freddy Peralta vs. Bryce Elder Records: Mets (31-38), Braves (45-24)

Mets (31-38), Braves (45-24) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Braves Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.52%

51.52% Mets Win Probability: 48.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and DSN

CLEG and DSN Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Casey Mize

Gavin Williams vs. Casey Mize Records: Guardians (38-33), Tigers (29-41)

Guardians (38-33), Tigers (29-41) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.47%

52.47% Guardians Win Probability: 47.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SportsNet LA

CHSN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Emmet Sheehan

Erick Fedde vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: White Sox (37-31), Dodgers (44-26)

White Sox (37-31), Dodgers (44-26) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 66.39%

66.39% White Sox Win Probability: 33.61%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CARD

MNNT and CARD Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Michael McGreevy

Taj Bradley vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Twins (32-40), Cardinals (38-30)

Twins (32-40), Cardinals (38-30) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.50%

52.50% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.50%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-PH

BREW and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Kyle Harrison vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Brewers (42-25), Phillies (37-32)

Brewers (42-25), Phillies (37-32) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.63%

54.63% Phillies Win Probability: 45.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SCHN

ROYL and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Stephen Kolek vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Royals (28-42), Astros (32-39)

Royals (28-42), Astros (32-39) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.32%

53.32% Royals Win Probability: 46.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark TV Channel: NBCS-CA and COLR

NBCS-CA and COLR Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

J.T. Ginn vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Athletics (34-35), Rockies (26-44)

Athletics (34-35), Rockies (26-44) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 65.04%

65.04% Rockies Win Probability: 34.96%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: ABC

ABC Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Colin Rea

Logan Webb vs. Colin Rea Records: Giants (28-42), Cubs (36-34)

Giants (28-42), Cubs (36-34) Giants Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.92%

53.92% Cubs Win Probability: 46.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and RAYS

ABTV and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs.

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Records: Angels (28-42), Rays (40-26)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.03%

58.03% Angels Win Probability: 41.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Connelly Early vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Red Sox (28-39), Rangers (34-35)

Red Sox (28-39), Rangers (34-35) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.58%

51.58% Rangers Win Probability: 48.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.