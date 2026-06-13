Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 14
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago White Sox. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Pirates (35-35), Marlins (35-35)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.50%
- Marlins Win Probability: 39.50%
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San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Orioles (34-37), Padres (35-33)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.58%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.42%
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Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Nationals (35-35), Mariners (37-34)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.77%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.23%
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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Will Warren
- Records: Blue Jays (34-37), Yankees (42-27)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.49%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.51%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Reds (32-36), Diamondbacks (35-34)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.51%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.49%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Mets (31-38), Braves (45-24)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.52%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.48%
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Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Guardians (38-33), Tigers (29-41)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.47%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.53%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: White Sox (37-31), Dodgers (44-26)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -194
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 66.39%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.61%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Twins (32-40), Cardinals (38-30)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.50%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.50%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Brewers (42-25), Phillies (37-32)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.63%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.37%
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Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Royals (28-42), Astros (32-39)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.32%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.68%
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Colorado Rockies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Athletics (34-35), Rockies (26-44)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 65.04%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.96%
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Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: ABC
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Giants (28-42), Cubs (36-34)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -148
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.92%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.08%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs.
- Records: Angels (28-42), Rays (40-26)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.03%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.97%
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Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Red Sox (28-39), Rangers (34-35)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.58%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.42%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.