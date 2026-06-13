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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 14

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago White Sox. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Max Meyer
  • Records: Pirates (35-35), Marlins (35-35)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 60.50%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 39.50%

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San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Orioles (34-37), Padres (35-33)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 50.58%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.42%

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Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Emerson Hancock
  • Records: Nationals (35-35), Mariners (37-34)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 58.77%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 41.23%

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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:37 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Blue Jays (34-37), Yankees (42-27)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.49%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.51%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Reds (32-36), Diamondbacks (35-34)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.51%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.49%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Mets (31-38), Braves (45-24)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 51.52%
  • Mets Win Probability: 48.48%

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Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: Guardians (38-33), Tigers (29-41)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 52.47%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 47.53%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Emmet Sheehan
  • Records: White Sox (37-31), Dodgers (44-26)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -194
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 66.39%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 33.61%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Twins (32-40), Cardinals (38-30)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 52.50%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 47.50%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Brewers (42-25), Phillies (37-32)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 54.63%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 45.37%

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Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Spencer Arrighetti
  • Records: Royals (28-42), Astros (32-39)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 53.32%
  • Royals Win Probability: 46.68%

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Colorado Rockies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Athletics (34-35), Rockies (26-44)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 65.04%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 34.96%

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Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Giants (28-42), Cubs (36-34)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 53.92%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.08%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs.
  • Records: Angels (28-42), Rays (40-26)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 58.03%
  • Angels Win Probability: 41.97%

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Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Nathan Eovaldi
  • Records: Red Sox (28-39), Rangers (34-35)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 51.58%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.42%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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