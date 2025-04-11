Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

NHL action on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-7) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-35-7)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-280) Red Wings (+225) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (73%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is -108.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

Lightning versus Red Wings, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -280 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +225 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!