NHL
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
NHL action on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-7) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-35-7)
- Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-280)
|Red Wings (+225)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (73%)
Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is -108.
Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under
- Lightning versus Red Wings, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -280 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +225 underdog on the road.