FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

NHL action on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-7) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-35-7)
  • Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-280)Red Wings (+225)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (73%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is -108.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Red Wings, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -280 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +225 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup