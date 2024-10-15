menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Canucks Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-0-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-138)Canucks (+115)-Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (57%)

Lightning vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -215.

Lightning vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning vs Canucks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Lightning vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +115 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup