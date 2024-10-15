Lightning vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15
Data Skrive
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Canucks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-0-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-138)
|Canucks (+115)
|-
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (57%)
Lightning vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -215.
Lightning vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning vs Canucks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Lightning vs Canucks Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +115 underdog on the road.