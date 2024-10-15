Lightning vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines.

Lightning vs Canucks Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-0-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-138) Canucks (+115) - Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (57%)

Lightning vs Canucks Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -215.

Lightning vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning vs Canucks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Lightning vs Canucks Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +115 underdog on the road.

