Delaware vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in college football action on Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Delaware vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Delaware: (-134) | Jacksonville State: (+112)

Delaware: (-134) | Jacksonville State: (+112) Spread: Delaware: -2.5 (-114) | Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-106)

Delaware: -2.5 (-114) | Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-106) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Delaware vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Delaware has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Delaware has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Delaware has had one game (of five) hit the over this season.

Jacksonville State owns two wins against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Jacksonville State has seen four of its six games go over the point total.

Delaware vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is a 2.5-point underdog against Delaware. Jacksonville State is -106 to cover the spread, and Delaware is -114.

Delaware vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

The Delaware-Jacksonville State game on Oct. 15 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Delaware vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

The Delaware vs Jacksonville State moneyline has Delaware as a -134 favorite, while Jacksonville State is a +112 underdog.

Delaware vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Delaware 29.6 94 26.4 56 55.1 5 Jacksonville State 29.5 61 26.8 83 55.5 6

Delaware vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Delaware vs. Jacksonville State analysis on FanDuel Research.