NHL

Wild vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

The Minnesota Wild versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Kings Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-2)
  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Kings Odds

Moneyline
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-126)Kings (+105)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (53%)

  • Prediction: Kings win (53%)

Wild vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Wild are +186 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -235.

Wild vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Wild-Kings on Oct. 13 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Wild vs Kings Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +105 underdog on the road.

