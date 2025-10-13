FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (3-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-1-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-142)Flyers (+118)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Panthers win (63.6%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Flyers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Flyers matchup on Oct. 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Flyers reveal Florida as the favorite (-142) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

