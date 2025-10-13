Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

Florida Panthers (3-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-1-1)

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-142) Flyers (+118) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (63.6%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Flyers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

The Panthers-Flyers matchup on Oct. 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Flyers reveal Florida as the favorite (-142) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!