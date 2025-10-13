NHL
Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Flyers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (3-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-1-1)
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-142)
|Flyers (+118)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (63.6%)
Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Flyers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.
Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Panthers-Flyers matchup on Oct. 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Flyers reveal Florida as the favorite (-142) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.