NHL
Canucks vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Canucks vs Blues Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (1-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (1-1)
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-134)
|Blues (+112)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (52.2%)
Canucks vs Blues Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -230.
Canucks vs Blues Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Blues on Oct. 13, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Canucks vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Blues, Vancouver is the favorite at -134, and St. Louis is +112 playing on the road.