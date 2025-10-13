Canucks vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues.

Canucks vs Blues Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (1-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (1-1)

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-134) Blues (+112) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (52.2%)

Canucks vs Blues Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -230.

Canucks vs Blues Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Blues on Oct. 13, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Canucks vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Blues, Vancouver is the favorite at -134, and St. Louis is +112 playing on the road.

