Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

On Sunday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-160) Canadiens (+132) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (63.4%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Canadiens are -200 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Lightning-Canadiens on May 3 is 5.5. The over is +126, and the under is -154.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -160 favorite at home.

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