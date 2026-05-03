NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
On Sunday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-160)
|Canadiens (+132)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63.4%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Canadiens are -200 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Canadiens on May 3 is 5.5. The over is +126, and the under is -154.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -160 favorite at home.