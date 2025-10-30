Liberty vs Delaware Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Liberty Flames are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Liberty vs Delaware Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-158) | Delaware: (+134)

Liberty: (-158) | Delaware: (+134) Spread: Liberty: -3.5 (-105) | Delaware: +3.5 (-115)

Liberty: -3.5 (-105) | Delaware: +3.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Liberty vs Delaware Betting Trends

Liberty has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Liberty is winless ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Liberty's seven games have gone over the point total.

Delaware owns two wins against the spread this year.

Delaware has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Delaware has played seven games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Liberty vs Delaware Point Spread

Liberty is a 3.5-point favorite against Delaware. Liberty is -105 to cover the spread, and Delaware is -115.

Liberty vs Delaware Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Liberty-Delaware on Nov. 1, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Liberty vs Delaware Moneyline

Liberty is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Delaware is a +134 underdog.

Liberty vs. Delaware Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 19.1 126 21.6 34 49.9 7 Delaware 29.1 80 28.3 78 55.4 7

Liberty vs. Delaware Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Stadium: Williams Stadium (VA)

