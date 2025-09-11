Liberty vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Liberty Flames are playing the Bowling Green Falcons.

Liberty vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-230) | Bowling Green: (+188)

Liberty: (-230) | Bowling Green: (+188) Spread: Liberty: -6.5 (-110) | Bowling Green: +6.5 (-110)

Liberty: -6.5 (-110) | Bowling Green: +6.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Liberty vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Liberty has no wins against the spread this season.

Liberty has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this year.

One of Liberty's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Bowling Green has one win against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One Bowling Green game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

Liberty vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (51%)

Liberty vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Bowling Green is the underdog by 6.5 points against Liberty. Bowling Green is -110 to cover the spread, and Liberty is -110.

Liberty vs Bowling Green Over/Under

The over/under for Liberty-Bowling Green on Sept. 13 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Liberty vs Bowling Green Moneyline

Liberty is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Bowling Green is a +188 underdog.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 26.0 80 20.5 68 51.5 2 Bowling Green 23.0 97 20.5 68 50.0 2

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

