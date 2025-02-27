Las Vegas Raiders Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of Feb. 27, the Las Vegas Raiders' odds to win the Super Bowl -- +20000 -- are the third-longest in the NFL.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Las Vegas Raiders futures insights you need to know.

Raiders Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20,000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Stats Insights (2024)

The Raiders averaged 303.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 15th, surrendering 333.1 yards per contest.

The Raiders were a bottom-five scoring offense last year, ranking fifth-worst with 18.2 points per contest. On defense, they ranked 25th in the NFL (25.5 points allowed per game).

Las Vegas put up 223.4 passing yards per game offensively last year (13th in NFL), and it gave up 216.2 passing yards per game (15th) on defense.

The Raiders were a bottom-five run offense last year, ranking worst with 79.8 rushing yards per contest. On defense, they ranked 13th in the NFL (116.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

Las Vegas was a bottom-five offense on third down last year, ranking third-worst with a 34.8% third-down percentage. Defensively, it ranked 17th in the NFL (39.8% third-down percentage allowed).

The Raiders were a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play last year, ranking fifth-worst with 4.8 yards per play. On defense, they ranked 14th in the NFL (5.4 yards per play allowed).

Las Vegas forced 13 total turnovers (29th in NFL) last season and turned it over 29 times (29th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -16, the third-worst in the NFL.

Bet on Las Vegas Raiders on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl