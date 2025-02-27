NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.
As of Feb. 27, the Las Vegas Raiders' odds to win the Super Bowl -- +20000 -- are the third-longest in the NFL.
Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Las Vegas Raiders futures insights you need to know.
Raiders Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20,000)
Raiders Stats Insights (2024)
- The Raiders averaged 303.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 15th, surrendering 333.1 yards per contest.
- The Raiders were a bottom-five scoring offense last year, ranking fifth-worst with 18.2 points per contest. On defense, they ranked 25th in the NFL (25.5 points allowed per game).
- Las Vegas put up 223.4 passing yards per game offensively last year (13th in NFL), and it gave up 216.2 passing yards per game (15th) on defense.
- The Raiders were a bottom-five run offense last year, ranking worst with 79.8 rushing yards per contest. On defense, they ranked 13th in the NFL (116.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
- Las Vegas was a bottom-five offense on third down last year, ranking third-worst with a 34.8% third-down percentage. Defensively, it ranked 17th in the NFL (39.8% third-down percentage allowed).
- The Raiders were a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play last year, ranking fifth-worst with 4.8 yards per play. On defense, they ranked 14th in the NFL (5.4 yards per play allowed).
- Las Vegas forced 13 total turnovers (29th in NFL) last season and turned it over 29 times (29th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -16, the third-worst in the NFL.
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)