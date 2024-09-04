Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will take on the team with last season's fourth-ranked pass defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (176.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Jackson vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.44

19.44 Projected Passing Yards: 220.15

220.15 Projected Passing TDs: 1.36

1.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.51

52.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Jackson 2023 Fantasy Performance

In Week 17 last season against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson posted a season-best 36.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 18-of-21 (85.7%), 321 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 35 yards.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 2 against the Houston Texans -- Jackson finished with 36.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 16-of-22 (72.7%), 152 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 100 yards, 2 TDs.

Jackson accumulated 6.6 fantasy points -- 17-of-22 (77.3%), 169 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 38 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans, in his worst game of the year.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 9.9 -- was in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Jackson put together this stat line: 22-of-38 (57.9%), 236 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 45 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Against Kansas City, no quarterbacks posted more than 300 passing yards in a game last year.

The Chiefs gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Kansas City allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Chiefs last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Kansas City allowed two players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Chiefs last season, 18 players caught a TD pass.

Against Kansas City last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chiefs last season.

On the ground, Kansas City allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Chiefs last year.

