Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

The Los Angeles Lakers (6-2) are favored (-3) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-1) at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3 230.5 -148 +126

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (72.7%)

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have covered the spread twice this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over seven times out of six chances.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in two of six opportunities (33.3%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-0-0) than it has in home games (2-2-0).

In home games, the Lakers go over the over/under 100% of the time (four of four games). They've hit the over in 75% of away games (three of four contests).

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Luka Doncic is averaging 41.3 points, 8.3 assists and 11.5 rebounds.

Jake Laravia is averaging 12.6 points, 3 assists and 5.1 boards.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists.

Rui Hachimura averages 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 59.3% from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 4.7 blocks (first in NBA).

The Spurs are getting 20 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Keldon Johnson averages 13 points, 5.3 boards and 1.2 assists. He is draining 61.2% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA) and 46.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie averages 7.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

