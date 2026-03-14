Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

The Los Angeles Lakers (41-25) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (41-26) on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The point total is 243.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2.5 243.5 -142 +120

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (50.2%)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 38-29-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 36-29-1 this year.

This season, 42 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 66 chances.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in 34 of 66 opportunities (51.5%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-13-0) than it has in home games (15-16-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (51.6%) than road games (72.2%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .559 (19-14-1). On the road, it is .531 (17-15-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.8%, 20 of 34) than on the road (43.8%, 14 of 32).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 12.7 boards and 10.4 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.3 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 3.1 made treys (ninth in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 32.9 points for the Lakers, plus 7.9 boards and 8.5 assists.

The Lakers get 21.4 points per game from LeBron James, plus 5.7 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Lakers receive 23.9 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Lakers get 12.6 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists.

The Lakers are getting 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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