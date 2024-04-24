Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 25

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and ALT

The Denver Nuggets are slight 1-point underdogs in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 217 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1 -112 -110 217 -110 -110 -118 +100

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (52.7%)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 38-43-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

This season, 47 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 82 opportunities (42.7%).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-22-0) than it does in road games (18-21-1).

The Lakers have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 42 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in 26 of 40 games (65%).

This season, Denver is 21-18-2 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-24-0 ATS (.415).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over more frequently at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (16 of 41, 39%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 12.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 18.0 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 41.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.0 made treys (ninth in NBA).

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 9.0 assists per contest. He is also draining 58.3% of his shots from the floor (10th in league) and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nuggets get 21.2 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets are receiving 10.2 points, 1.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Reggie Jackson.

