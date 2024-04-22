Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Picks for Game 2

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of their first-round series.

The home Nuggets covered as 7.0-point favorites in Game 1, winning 114-103. Dating back to last year's Western Conference Finals, Denver has won nine consecutive games against the Lakers.

The Nuggets now have -750 odds to win the series and +125 odds to win the Western Conference according to the NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Lakers are +450 to win the series and +1700 to win the West.

Let's dive into the odds and break down the matchup for Lakers-Nuggets Game 2.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Playoffs Betting

Lakers-Nuggets Betting Odds

Date and Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Spread: Nuggets -7 (-108)

Total: 224.0

Moneyline:

Lakers: +245

Nuggets: -300

Lakers vs. Nuggets Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings and pace via DunksAndThrees.

Los Angeles Lakers: nERD: 54.1 (17th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 115.9 (15th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 114.8 (16th) Pace: 101.2 (4th) Against-the-Spread Record: 38-44

Denver Nuggets: nERD: 65.9 (4th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 118.3 (4th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 112.9 (9th) Pace: 97.1 (27th) Against-the-Spread Record: 37-42-3



Lakers vs. Nuggets Best Bet

Over 224.0 (-108)

I can't get myself to back the Lakers to cover (let alone win) in Denver, but regression should at least come on the offensive end.

In the Lakers' Game 1 loss, LA shot a putrid 27.6% from three. In the regular season, the Lakers finished eighth with a 37.7% three-point field goal percentage and were held under 30% in a game just 14 times.

In the 15 games following those sub-30% shooting nights, LA averaged 119.5 points per game and shot 38.0% from three. They've proven capable of bouncing back from off nights, and it's not like the Lakers haven't been able to score against Denver.

LA averaged 109 points per game in three regular season matchups with the Nuggets -- right in line with their 108.5 team total. Although Denver has a top-10 defense and plays at a bottom-five pace, we don't need the Lakers to go Super Saiyan for this over to hit.

That's because, on the other side, we have a Nuggets squad that put up 119.0 points per game against LA during the regular season and is rated as the league's fourth-best offense. They averaged 118.0 points per game in last year's Western Conference Finals against the Lakers, and LA's only gotten worse defensively.

The Lakers finished 17th with a 114.8 defensive rating this season, down from last year's 113.2 mark. They dipped to 23rd with a 115.1 defensive rating over the final 26 games.

That should be music to Denver's ears. They managed 114 points in Game 1 and are well-equipped to up the ante -- especially if LA's offense rebounds and forces the Nuggets to keep their foot on the gas.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prop Bet

Michael Porter Jr. Over 2.5 Made Threes (-140)

I'm expecting a good number of points here, so it makes sense to target a scoring-related prop. There are several top player props to consider tonight, but my eyes are on Michael Porter Jr..

This is a nice matchup for MPJ -- one he's taken advantage of the last two seasons. Including last year's playoffs, Porter has averaged 17.2 points and 3.2 made threes in his last 10 games against the Lakers.

He nailed at least three triples in eight of those, giving me confidence in Porter over 2.5 made threes at -140 odds.

MPJ is never afraid to hoist from deep, but he's been especially trigger-happy against the Lakers, averaging 7.7 three-point attempts per game.

That tracks when you see that the Lakers give up a lot of three-point attempts. This year, they've allowed 37.9 attempted threes per game (third-most) and a 37.6% opposing three-point field goal percentage (sixth-highest).

We know the shots will be there for MPJ, and his career 41% mark from downtown gives me confidence in backing the over on his threes prop tonight.

Granted, the -140 odds aren't especially appealing, but I do like how this correlates with the over. As of Monday afternoon, a Same-Game Parlay with Over 224.0 Total Points plus Over 2.5 Michael Porter Jr. Made Threes comes out to +168 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

