3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 4/22/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using FanDuel Research's daily basketball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Prop Bets

The New York Knicks will look to grab a 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, and I'd look for Donte DiVincenzo to rebound after a tough showing in Game 1.

DiVincenzo shot just 30.0% from the field on Saturday, while Miles McBride came in off the bench and put up a whopping 21 points for the Knicks. McBride has been solid for New York, but I don't think he is primed to steal the spotlight from DiVincenzo once again.

The aftermath of a low-production game leaves DiVincenzo's combined points and rebounds (PR) prop set at just 19.5, which is a solid deal all things considered.

Following the All-Star break, DiVincenzo averaged 23.7 PR off of 37.5 minutes per game. FanDuel Research's projections, meanwhile, expect him to log 33.93 minutes in tonight's contest.

This minute projection is quite encouraging. DiVincenzo averaged 0.66 PR per minute this season, so 33.93 minutes of play would theoretically result in a 22.4 PR night.

Further, he played at least 30 minutes in 40 games this season. In this split, he surpassed 19.5 PR at a 70.0% rate, but these -113 odds suggest just a 53.1% probability.

The Sixers are a great matchup for him, too. Not only did they let up the sixth-most rebounds to guards this season, but they also allowed the 10th-most three-point makes (3PM) to this position.

DiVincenzo nets a towering 67.4% of his points from downtown and shoots the three-ball at a 40.1% clip.

Our projections expect him to record 20.7 PR in Game 2, making the over a solid bet to back.

A showdown between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will wrap up Monday's playoff festivities.

Denver owns -290 moneyline odds for this one, so the market is bullish on the Nuggets taking a 2-0 series lead. While it's easy to agree with the market on this assessment, I'm not quite sure why they have Jamal Murray's points prop set this high.

Murray took 24 field goal attempts and drained four threes in Game 1, but this still resulted in just 22 points.

I'd be surprised if Murray is able to get off that many attempts this time around, and history proves that his points line should not be set at 24.5.

During the regular season, Murray averaged 21.2 points per game. He scored under 24.5 points in 41 of his 59 games.

This means that Murray scored fewer than 24.5 points in 69.5% of his games this season, but these -108 odds indicate only a 51.9% probability.

Los Angeles let up the fifth-fewest points per game to guards during the regular season. And while a 224.0 over/under is quite high for a playoff game, Murray averaged just 19.6 points in 30 games that featured a 228.0 over/under or lower this season. He scored under 24.5 points in 25 out of 30 games in this split.

Our projections forecast Murray to score just 19.2 points this evening. It's hard to argue anything but the under.

In setting Murray's points prop higher-than-normal, the market may have given us a deal on Aaron Gordon's combined points and rebounds (PR).

Gordon averaged 20.4 PR of 31.4 minutes per game this season. He recorded 23 PR in 32 minutes during Game 1, and I'm intrigued by the consistency we see with his minutes, as our projections have him set to log 31.29 minutes tonight.

In 49 games wherein Gordon played at least 30 minutes this season, he exceeded 19.5 PR at a 73.5% rate. These -122 odds, meanwhile, imply only a 54.9% probability.

The Lakers aren't great at silencing forwards, either. This season, they surrendered the third-most points and the fourth-most rebounds per game to forwards. They also gave up the fourth-most points to power forwards, in particular.

Gordon averaged 21.4 PR in three games against the Lakers during the regular season and should continue to take advantage of LA's weak interior.

The Lakers ceded the 10th-most paint points during the regular season and let up more paint points (64.0) than any other team in Game 1 of the postseason. Gordon nets a team-high 68.5% of his points in the paint, so it seems he is in a solid spot to produce with this matchup.

Our projections anticipate Gordon to record 21.1 PR this evening.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.