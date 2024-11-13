Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Lakers (6-4) are 7-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -7 -110 -110 230.5 -110 -110 -280 +230

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (66%)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have gone 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, five of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 11 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 63.6% of the time (seven out of 11 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in five opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in five opportunities in away games.

The Lakers have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than road games (60%).

Memphis has been better against the spread at home (4-2-0) than away (3-1-1) this year.

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under more often at home (four times out of six) than on the road (three of five) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 31.2 points, 10.4 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 57.7% from the field.

LeBron James is averaging 23.2 points, 8.9 assists and 7.7 boards.

Austin Reaves averages 18.7 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.9 points, 2.2 boards and 5 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 12.8 points, 7.6 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 20.6 points, 5 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Ja Morant.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.1% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.8 points, 5.4 boards and 1 assists. He is making 55.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Jake LaRavia averages 9 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

