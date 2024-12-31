Kyren Williams Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), running back Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league (123.1 yards conceded per game).

With Williams' next game versus the Seahawks, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Williams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.27

83.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.51

7.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 238.1 fantasy points this season (14.9 per game), Williams is the sixth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 22nd among all players.

Over his last three games, Williams has generated 43.3 fantasy points (14.4 per game) as he's rushed for 286 yards and scored two touchdowns on 65 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 27 yards on six catches (six targets).

Williams has amassed 82.3 fantasy points (16.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 477 yards with five touchdowns on 109 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 46 yards on nine receptions (nine targets).

The high point of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, when he tallied 29.6 fantasy points (24 receptions, 89 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (6.2 points) in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, running for 62 yards on 15 carries with five catches for 20 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has allowed nine players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

