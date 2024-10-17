Kraken vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kraken vs Flyers Game Info

Seattle Kraken (2-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-1)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-134) Flyers (+112) - Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (52.3%)

Kraken vs Flyers Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +184 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -225.

Kraken vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Kraken vs Flyers October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Kraken vs Flyers Moneyline

The Kraken vs Flyers moneyline has Seattle as a -134 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the road.

