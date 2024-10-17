Kraken vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Kraken vs Flyers Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (2-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-134)
|Flyers (+112)
|-
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (52.3%)
Kraken vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +184 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -225.
Kraken vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kraken vs Flyers October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Kraken vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Kraken vs Flyers moneyline has Seattle as a -134 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the road.