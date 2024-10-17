menu item
NHL

Kraken vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kraken vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Flyers Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (2-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-134)Flyers (+112)-Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (52.3%)

Kraken vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +184 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -225.

Kraken vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kraken vs Flyers October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Kraken vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The Kraken vs Flyers moneyline has Seattle as a -134 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the road.

